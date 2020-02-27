IHEDIOHA: PDP claims APC mounting pressure on S’Court over Imo governorship ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to restrain itself from reversing the judgment on the Imo State governorship election.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the APC was doing that despite supposed obvious mistakes in that judgment, that “is now threatening the stability of our nation.”

The party, which hailed Wednesday’s verdict of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa State governorship election, however, noted that the elements and grounds for the demands by the PDP and majority of Nigerians for the reversal of Imo State governorship election judgment was completely different from those of Bayelsa.

The PDP explained that its demand on the Imo ruling was not in any way in the contestation of the authority and finality of the Supreme Court but “a patriotic effort to assist the Supreme Court to affirm its infallibility by correcting the inherent mistakes in the judgment which came as a result of misleading presentation to it by the APC.”

It added, “It is therefore instructive to note that the various election matters before the Supreme Court were brought on clearly distinctive grounds and each should be treated on its merit before the law.”

The party further alleged that the only reason APC was pushing for a review of the Supreme Court’s valid and flawless judgment on the Bayelsa and Zamfara governorship elections were to cause confusion and blackmail the Supreme Court from treating the Imo case on merit.

The PDP maintained that the grounds for the reversal of Imo judgment was unambiguously constitutional and completely distinct from APC’s attempt to blackmail the Supreme Court with their demands on the Bayelsa and Zamfara states governorship election.

The party, therefore, urged the Supreme Court not to succumb to the alleged threats and blackmail by the APC to push it to restrain itself from looking at the merit of the Imo case; correcting the mistakes and reversing the “flawed judgment”.

The former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the PDP are praying the apex court to review its January 14 ruling that sacked Ihedioha as the Imo State governor.

