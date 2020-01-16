Ihedioha: PDP holds emergency NEC meeting Friday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday.

The office of the party National Secretary said in a statement on Thursday the meeting will deliberate on salient issues concerning the nation.

The statement read: “All members of the PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the NEC on Friday, 17th January, 2020.

“Venue is NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja and time is 10:00 a.m.

“Members are enjoined to attend as the meeting will discuss the state of the nation.

A source said the meeting may not be unconnected with Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgement which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor and installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the state new helmsman.

