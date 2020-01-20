IHEDIOHA: PDP takes over streets of Abuja in protest

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken over streets in Abuja protesting against last Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling on Imo State governorship election appeal.

A seven-man panel of the Appeal Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, had sacked former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of the state.

The PDP has since accused the CJN of bias and asked him to either reverse the ruling or resign.

In a peaceful demonstration on Monday in Abuja, the party insisted that the judgment be reversed.

The protesters started their demonstration from the party complex in Maitama, Abuja known as the Legacy House.

The protest was led by some leaders of the party including its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Peter Obi, the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the party and the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

