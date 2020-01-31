IHEDIOHA: PDP takes protest to US, UK, EU embassies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would on Friday (today) take its protest against the recent judgment of the Supreme Court that sacked its governor in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, to the embassies of the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU).

The PDP said it would present petitions to the embassies on the state of affairs in the country.

This was contained in a statement released by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd).

“In continuation of our protests as ordered by NEC, the National Chairman has directed that all members of the NWC, BOT, Leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other critical stakeholders of our Great Party would be presenting our Petitions to the Embassies of the United States of America, United Kingdom and the European Union on the State of Affairs in the country,” the statement read.

He said the protest would start by 9: am from Legacy House and that movement would be by individual vehicles “in a peaceful and non-violent manner”.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad recently sacked Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo State.

The court declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who initially came fourth in results of the 2019 governorship election in the state announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the new governor of Imo State.

The PDP has continued to protest against the judgment, demanding that the apex court should reverse its ruling on the matter.

