IHEDIOHA: PDP to protest at EU, AU embassies

The leadership and top stakeholders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will continue their protest over the Supreme Court judgment that sacked former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha from office.

The party, this time, will take it’s protest to the embassies of the European Union and the African Union, both in Abuja, today, Monday.

According to a notice from the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu, the protest will involve members of the PDP National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, other national leadership, members of the National Assembly, and other stakeholders.

According to Col. Akobundu, the protest, planned to be peaceful and non-violent, would take off by 10am at the party’s complex in Maitama, Abuja.

It would be recalled that the PDP had held protest at the embassies of the United States and United Kingdom in Abuja and other states in the country in the aftermath of the January 14 judgement of the Supreme Court.

Akobundu said in the statement: “In continuation of our protests as ordered by National Executive Committee, the National Chairman (Uche Secondus) has directed that all members of the NWC, BOT, leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other critical stakeholders of our great party will be presenting our petitions to the Embassies of the European Union and African Union on the state of affairs in the country.”

