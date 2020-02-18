IHEDIOHA: Supreme Court sets date for judicial review

An application by the sacked Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha for a judicial review of the judgment of the Supreme Court has been adjourned.

The apex court has fixed March 2, 2020 as date for the review.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing after Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), told the court that processes were still being filed.

“My lords, processes are still coming in. Up till this morning, we were still receiving processes. We, therefore, apply for an adjournment to enable all the processes to come in,” Agabi said.

The application was not opposed by the lawyer representing Uzodinma and his party, the All Progressives Congress, Damian Dodo (SAN), and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Taminu Inuwa (SAN).

The court had in a January 14, 2020 judgment removed Ihedioha as the Imo State governor and declared Uzodinma as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The apex court had held that Uzodinma emerged winner of the election after the addition of the excluded votes.

But Ihedioha, through his lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), a former Attorney General of the Federation, on February 5, 2020, filed an application before the court seeking “an order setting aside as a nullity” the January 14 judgment.

