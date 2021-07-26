Ihedioha tackles Gov Uzodinma over claims on Imo IGR profile

The former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has countered his successor, Hope Uzodinma, over the record of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

This comes after the sitting governor at a meeting with stakeholders of the state in Owerri on Saturday, said he met the state’s IGR at N600 million when he took office on January 15, 2020, and has grown it to N1 billion.

Ihedioha, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said Uzodinma’s claim was far from the truth.

Read also: I inherited payroll fraud, systemic corruption from Ihedioha —Uzodinma

The former governor maintained that record has it that his Rebuild Imo Administration on the assumption of office on May 29, 2019, met the IGR at N245 million and grew it to over N951 million.

Giving a breakdown of the state internally generated revenue profile during his seven-month rule, Ihedioha said in June 2020, the state’s monthly IGR was about N254 million and was progressing to N370 million.

According to him, from then till the Supreme Court judgment of February 14, he generated a total of N6.659 billion, noting that by January 2021, the state’s monthly IGR stood at N951.648 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions