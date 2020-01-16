IHEDIOHA TO UZODINMA: I’m ready for probe

The immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, said on Thursday dared the new governor of State, Hope Uzodinma, to go ahead with planned probe of the state finances, saying he did not misappropriate funds throughout his seven months stint in office.

Ihedioha was sacked by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The ex- governor, who spoke through his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said he was not afraid by the governor’s directive to the state Accountant General and permanent secretaries to forward comprehensive reports of the state finance and contracts awarded by previous administrations in the state.

Ihedioha said his administration was anchored on due process, accountability and transparency.

The media aide said: “The former governor is not tensed about the probe order. His Excellency hinged his administration on due process, accountability and transparency. There is nothing wrong if the new governor says that he wants to look into the books. We are fine with it.”

Uzodinma had on Wednesday night ordered the state Accountant General to forward to him within four days the comprehensive financial status of the state from May 29, 2010, to date.

The period in question covered the administration of former governors Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

The governor, who gave the order in his inaugural speech equally directed all permanent secretaries in the ministries to forward to him the status of all the contracts awarded by the previous administrations in the state.

He also ordered the immediate stoppage of payment of all ongoing contracts in the state.

