Ijaw elders call on Niger Delta to launch security outfit

As different regions of the country set up local security outfits and other planning to do so, the Ijaw Elders’ Forum (IEF) has called for the creation of one in the Niger Delta area.

The call was one of the resolutions the Forum reached at the end of its meeting in Lagos to review the action plan on the age-long agitation for remedy to the environmental pollution and destruction of the Ijaw land as a result of oil exploitation activities.

Pastor Efiye Bribena, IEF secretary, who made the position of the elders known in s statement on Friday said, ‘’In response to the challenges of economy and insecurity in the country, the forum, therefore, called on governors of the South-South to form their own security oufit (Operation Red-Crab) and also revive the BRACE commission to foster economic integration in the region.

“Our rights to existence and protection as a geographically contiguous people of the same culture are seriously threatened in Nigeria.

“We shall work with purposeful and sincere allies to ensure that oil and gas exploitation activities are carried out in a responsible and equitable manner to the benefit of our communities. We shall also work to stem the continued destruction of our environment of our environment by the oil and gas operations. We shall make it a priority to demand for an immediate remediation of the already damaged environment.”

South-West governors have since launched a security outfit, Amotekun. A group in the North was said to have also lunched a security outfit for the region.

The South-East governors have also said they would soon set up their own security outfit.

