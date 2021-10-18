Ijaw Youths accuse N’Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals

The delay in the constitution of the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is due to the selfish and ulterior motives of Niger Delta leaders, according to Ijaw youths from the region.

The youths — from the nine states in the region — under the coalition of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, made this disclosure on Sunday through a statement issued by its National Spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Ekerefe decried the power struggle and politicking which has led to the delay in the NDDC board’s constitution.

In order to redress the challenge, the IYC implored President Muhammadu Buhari to mandate the formation of a new NDDC board while bypassing greedy politicians.

The IYC statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the entire youths of the region that these ministers and some high-profile members of the National Assembly from the region are engaged in selfish battles over the choice of who mounts the saddle of leadership in the NDDC.

“These politicians are trying to usurp the powers of the President to foist a board that will work for their personal interest and not that of the region.

“Is it not enough that President Buhari has refused to publish the audit report where their names and their cronies are evidently visible as part of those who ferried away the development fund voted for the region under the NDDC despite calls from stakeholders to publish the report?

“We are warning them that if they refuse to allow President Buhari set up the board with their unnecessary power tussle, the Ijaw youths will convene an enlarged meeting where their names will be read out and necessary sanctions served them.

“These anti-Niger Delta elements should stop pooling resources, and wasting time and energy to lobby the presidency for their preferred choice.”

