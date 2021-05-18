 Ijaw youths give international oil companies 7-day quit notice | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

Ijaw youths give international oil companies 7-day quit notice

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ijaw youths shut down Glo network in Balyesa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has given International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta a seven-day quit notice to evacuate their personnel from various oil installations in the region.

The IYC, in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the evacuation notice is in line with the 30 days ultimatum the parent body, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, gave to the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), or face a re-enact the 12 days revolution embarked upon by the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro when he declared the Niger Delta Republic in 1966.

The statement signed by the IYC president, Peter Igbifa, to commemorate the annual Isaac Boro Day celebration in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, also adviced other oil companies owned by Nigerians to prepare to leave the region.

According to Igbifa, the decision taken to serve the notice on the IOCs is to demonstrate the seriousness of Ijaw youths on its decision to ensure a total shutdown of oil exploration activities in the Niger Delta if the NDDC board is not inaugurated after the expiration of the 30 days ultimatum which is a few days away.

“We are not going to carry gun and chase anybody as Ijaw youths, but we will stand on our rights until our demand for substantive board is inaugurated in the NDDC,” the statement reads.

“In line with the ultimatum as the days are counting, we should have nine days remaining to go.

Read also: Ijaw youths divided over call for Akpabio’s sack as minister

“All IOCs operating in our region should begin a peaceful and gentle evacuation of their personnel. It should be a very gentle and peaceful evacuation because we do not want anybody to take advantage of the shutdown.

“We want them to take responsibility of their personnel, remove them gently. If you have IOCs that operates flow stations, take the remaining days and time and shutdown gently by yourself.

“We are not coming to your flow station; shut them by yourself, we want you to shut the flames by yourself and vacate your personnel.”

Igbifa further urged the Federal Government to do the needful before the end of the ultimatum to avoid a breakdown of law and order as the IYC may not be able to guarantee the safety of personnel working with IOCs.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports23 hours ago

SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money

On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
Sports1 day ago

CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Sports2 days ago

BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
Sports2 days ago

NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports2 days ago

Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day

Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...

Latest Tech News

Tech21 hours ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech6 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech7 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...