Ijaw youths threaten revolution, demand true federalism | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ijaw youths threaten revolution, demand true federalism
Ijaw Youths under the umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide, have threatened to reenact the 12 days revolution declared in 1966 by their hero, Major Isaac Adaka Boro, to secede from Nigeria if true federalism is not guaranteed by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The IYC, in a statement on Sunday issued by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, to commemorate the 53rd remembrance of Boro, said the continued neglect and deprivation of the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government would lead to a more volatile revolution than what was witnessed in 1966.
The statement added that the only way to dissuade them from pressing ahead with their plan is for the government to immediately “constitute the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and take steps towards proper restructuring and true federalism in the country.”
The IYC noted that though the Niger Delta has remained peaceful despite the clamour to draw attention to the plight of the region, the continued refusal of the Buhari administration to accede to the region’s demands may force the it to reenact the drama which led to the declaration of a republic against injustice, lack of fair play in infrastructural development and political status of the region.
“We also want to inform Nigerians that the 30-day ultimatum handed the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government on April 25th still subsists.
Read also: Ijaw youths mull regional security outfit for South-South
“We are ready and will not back down from demanding the immediate reconstitution of the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
“If the frivolous excuse of the Buhari-led administration on NDDC is forensic audit, what excuse would they present for the delay in the completion of the East-West road?
“Many travellers have died, irrespective of their status. And many are still dying due to the deplorable condition of the road.
“As a council and toeing the line of our visionary hero, Jasper Adaka Boro, we are warning that despite our love for peace, may the Federal Government not let the region re-enact the drama which led to the 12 days revolution against injustice, lack of fair play in infrastructural development and political status of the region,” the statement read.
By Isaac Dachen
