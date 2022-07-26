Ike Onyeama, ex-BBN housemate issues Mercy Eke stern warning after recent statement in interview

Nigerian reality star, Ike Onyeama has cautioned his former lover, Mercy Eke to keep his name out of her mouth.

Ike who formed a bond with Mercy Eke during the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition in 2019 took to his Instagram platform on Tuesday afternoon to reprimand the show for the statement she made about “taking care of an ex-partner”.

Specifically, Mercy Eke in a recent interview with media personality Nedu on ‘Frankly Speaking’ revealed that she dated someone she was taking care of.

It didn’t end there as she also denied dating Ike when one of the hosts Nedu assumed she was referring to their publicised relationship.

In a swift response, Ike debunked the claims that a woman ever took care of him while they were dating.

“I am responding to this, because it’s obvious that the producers of this podcast can’t pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual, they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have Triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud,” he wrote.

“So it’s time to swim with pigs, I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me. If anyone claims otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done, I have been quiet because I don’t want to expose so many people including the show.”

“So I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can’t take care of their family coming out to chat shit about me, @nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story.”

“I respect both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I’m being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you. This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores.”

“I would start dropping receipts and exposing everyone if this continues, I have enough receipts to go around and everybody go collect, enough is enough!!!!! A word is enough for the wise!!!!!”

Ike did not stop there, he went on to address socialite Pretty Mike for condoning the hostile conversation. He stated in his post that he is disappointed in Mike for sitting down to equally derogate him.

Here is what he stated;

“People I respect so much, even the guy with blonde hair, someone I call my friend and drink together with, can comfortably sit on a podcast and chat shit about me, would go a long way to tell you about what the word friendship mean to people.”

He continued, “They keep forgetting that I blog and people randomly send me information about so many celebrities, even when I don’t ask, I just don’t want to ridicule anybody, but I know everything everyone is doing (Both dirty and clean), I just chose not to go down that line of trying to Humiliate them.

But I’m waiting for any of them to respond to me openly and we can now unveil cans of worms. I dare any of them to reply to me or respond back…

Be careful who you call your friend, that’s all I have to say for now!!”

Have a productive day!!!

