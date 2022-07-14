Ikeja Electric begins system upgrade, blocks customers from using meters

Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) will commence a system upgrade effective from Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said customers would be using their pre-paid meters during the upgrade which would begin on July 15 and end on July 17.

IKEDC urged customers under its network to buy electricity or conduct their activities before the period.

The statement read: “Collection of meter data will be unavailable (meter reading, energy consumption, etc.) and all payment channels will be unavailable throughout the period of system upgrade.

Other services that will be affected during the cutover are access to customer account information (balance, address, vending information etc.) and data requirements for IE Mobile App functionality.

READ ALSO: Group threatens Nationwide Community Campaign against IKEDC, IBEDC

“Customers’ ability to perform the listed functions on our platforms may be impeded during this period of upgrade. However, our engineers will endeavour to complete the upgrade within the scheduled time, as well as minimize the impact on customer experience.”

The upgrade by the electricity distribution company comes after four nationwide blackouts in the last six months.

IKEDC assured that the maintenance work would improve billing and vending infrastructure, amongst other integrated platforms

