Ikeja Electric to commence mass metering of customers | Ripples Nigeria

Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc said on Sunday all unmetered customers under its unit have now been scheduled for metering under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

The company’s Head Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofulue, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos.

According to Ofulue, a total of 106,000 customers in IE would be installed with free prepaid meters under the first phase of the NMMP.

He said: “All those who are yet to register are enjoined to visit map.Ikejaelectric.com to complete their registration as soon as possible.

“Please note that we will not be able to meter you without a complete registration.”

He, however, advised customers not to make any payment to Meter Assets Providers (MAP) installers, or IE staff during the field survey and meter installation.

READ ALSO: Ikeja Electric begins implementation of new tariff July 1

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Federal Government flagged off the NMMP on October 20 last year.

The programme is aimed at closing the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry by December this year.

Join the conversation

Opinions