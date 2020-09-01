IKEJA HELICOPTER CRASH: AIB asks Nigerians for videos, info, says no black box onboard

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has called on members of the public to assist it with video clips, evidence, or information they may have involving the helicopter that crashed into a building in the Ikeja area of Lagos State last week.

It stated this on Tuesday, even as it noted that investigations was still ongoing, and urging Nigerians not to postulate on what they think may have caused the crash.

The Bureau in a statement issued by its Commissioner/CEO, Engineer Akin Olateru, said “We are aware of the speculations circulating on social media and other public fora with regards to the probable cause of the crash and AIB’s retrieval of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box.

“We would like to clarify that AIB did not retrieve an FDR from the aircraft as the Bell 206 is certified at approximately 1,519kg (3,350lbs) and featured five seats. It does not meet the necessary criteria for an FDR and was not featured with one.

The engineer noted that although the FDR was not found at the crash site but investigations are ongoing to uncover the cause of the accident.

“An FDR on the aircraft would have aided the investigation but, nevertheless, our world class trained investigators are competent to retrieve information about a crash from the wreckage and several other components of the aircraft, the site of the crash, communication with the ATC, and other documents on the aircraft and the crew.

“From evidence gathered till date, the helicopter has a valid Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A) till October 29, 2020 and Quorum Aviation has a valid Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) that will expire November 20, 2020.

“We would like to point out that investigations are currently ongoing and conjecture at this stage is detrimental to the process. As a point to note, Accident Investigation is in phases and all procedures are performed in accordance with the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations 2019 and the guidance of ICAO Annex 13. At this instance and in line with the phases of accident investigation processes, we are at the stage of evidence gathering.

“All relevant stakeholders have been notified including the aircraft and engine manufacturers”.

The agency further urged the public to exercise patience and await its report.

“We implore the press and the public to trust AIB to be thorough and transparent in this investigation and await the formal report of findings and recommendations, which will be released after its conclusion.”

