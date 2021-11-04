IKOYI BUILDING: Sanwo-Olu declares three-day mourning, flags to fly at half-mast

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday declared three-day mourning in honour of victims of the Ikoyi building collapse.

At least 38 bodies have been pulled out from the rubble of the 21-storey building that came down at Gerard Road in the Ikoyi area of the state Monday afternoon.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement titled: “Sanwo-Olu declares three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse,” in Alausa, Ikeja.

The statement read: “All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period.

READ ALSO: Controversy as Ikoyi building owner, Femi Osibona feared dead in collapse

“The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has visited the site thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building. He was today (Thursday) at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now