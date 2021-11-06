Ikoyi collapsed building death toll hits 42

The death toll in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday in the Ikoyi area of Lagos has increased to 42.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this to journalists when he visited the site of the collapsed building at Gerard Road in the Ikoyi area of the state.

He was accompanied to the scene of the accident by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The governor revealed that only 15 survivors had been recorded so far while 49 persons were declared missing by their relatives.

He said: “Now we have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered. We have nine survivors. However, there are additional six people that we have also identified that they were on site. They were treated at the police hospital in Falomo.

“Some of them have been discharged from the hospital. We are getting all of the full records of the six additional survivors — that means a total of 15.”

