Ikoyi collapsed building death toll rises to 45

The death toll in the collapsed 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State has increased to 45 following the recovery of two more bodies from the rubble on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who confirmed the development in a statement, also dismissed reports on the planned demolition of the remaining two structures at the site of the high-rise building that collapsed in the area last week.

Reports emerged during the week that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the demolition of the two structures linked to the late developer of the collapsed building, Femi Osibona.

Omotoso said an integrity test is yet to be conducted on the two buildings, adding that it is wrong for anybody to insinuate that the structures would be demolished by the government.

He stressed that a committee set up by the state government on the identification and release of the victims to their families has started working on the matter.

The commissioner said: “The Panel of Inquiry instituted into the collapse of the building has continued to sit, and an integrity test is yet to be conducted on the two buildings. It is, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings will be demolished.

“The operation at the site of the collapsed building continues. Vehicular movement around the site has been smooth, following the reopening of the road.

“Two more bodies were recovered from the site today. The recovery of the two bodies has brought to 45 the number of bodies retrieved from the site.

“The identification of bodies of the victims of the incident has continued at IDH, Yaba, Lagos, Mainland. At least 32 families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families.”

