Ikpeazu apologises to Gombe gov over Abia Cattle Market attack

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Monday, tendered an apology to his Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, over an attack at the New Cattle Market in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, where eight northern traders and 56 cows were killed by unknown gunmen.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how armed hoodlums stormed the market on February 17 and opened fire sporadically, mauling down the victims before escaping.

During the visit to the Gombe governor, Ikpeazu, who was represented by the paramount ruler of Abiriba Kingdom, Kalu Ogbu IV, described the event as “sad and deeply regrettable by Abia people.”

While briefing journalists at the Gombe Government House after the meeting, the Abia delegation stated that the visit was to “say we are sorry and to express our sympathy and condolence of the people and government of Abia State.

“It was a very sad thing and we do not know how to explain it but it was the handiwork of misguided and ill-advised fellows,” the governor noted.

The governor added that the state government was working to ensure that all those involved in the attack were apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

He promised that a new location had been given to the Northern traders to “do their business comfortably with adequate provision of security and other social amenities.”

