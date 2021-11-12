Ikpeazu denies rumoured defection to APC after Lawan’s invitation

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has debunked reports he might be considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the aftermath of an invitation by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Ikpeazu made this clarification via a statement issued on Thursday while reiterating that he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to continue unrelentingly in providing dividends of democracy to every doorstep of the Abia people.

Lawan had eulogised the Abia Governor at the official commissioning of Enyimba Automated Shoe Company at Obikabia, Obingwa Local government area of Abia state while intimating that he joins “the progressives.”

“You are a shinning example of a Nigerian that is pan Nigerian, that believes in coming together with everyone to ensure that the lives of the people they govern are improved and I want to commend you for that.

Read also: Enyimba boss Finidi hopes to revisit Abia Gov Ikpeazu holding a trophy

“Your Excellency, before you go to the Senate, it doesn’t matter how we are able to work to get ourselves into a progressive forum. You are already a progressive at heart. You are a progressive in action. Your Excellency, the progressive forum is waiting,” Lawan said.

However, Ikpeazu dispelled such notions by stating, “I don’t have any plans of joining the APC. I have tremendous respect for the Senate President whom I consider to be a solid democrat and a decent gentleman.

“His visit to Abia State today is very special to us. His appeal to me to join the progressives is expected from a politician of his stature”.

“The truth is that I am a Bishop in the PDP with a large Cathedral and followership. As a matter of fact, I want to see how I can convince the Senate President to join me in the PDP, instead of me joining him in the APC”, he submitted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now