Ikpeazu sacks all aides after losing elections

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked all his political appointees including Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Technical Officers after losing his senatorial bid and failing to install his preferred successor.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Umuahia by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Chris Ezem, the governor directed the State Accountant General to ensure immediate payment of March, 2023 stipends to all the outgoing appointees.

Part of the statement reads:

“The governor further directs the state accountant general to ensure immediate payment of March 2023 stipends to all the appointees.

“The governor has thanked the sacked appointees for their contributions and services to the state and also wished them well in their future endeavours,”

Ezem said.

The sack of the aides which is with immediate effect is coming shortly after Ikpeazu lost out in his bid to win a seat in the senate in the National Assembly elections on February 25 and the loss of the March 18 governorship election by his anointed candidate, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was defeated by Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP).

