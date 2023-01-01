Metro
Ikpeazu seals off Aba church over leadership crisis
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered the immediate closure of a church in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, over a leadership crisis that has rocked the church for several years.
Ikpeazu who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, also directed the Commissioner of Police in the state as well as the Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, to take over the church and prevent any person from going in for both the cross over night and the new year service on Sunday.
The statement noted that the church, the Apostolic Christian Church Mission, Inc (ACCM), which has its headquarters at 34, Omuma Road, Aba, has been involved in a leadership crisis for several years which has often led to bloody clashes.
READ ALSO:Gov Ikpeazu sacks Abia council chairmen, deputies, councillors
“Any attempt by any person or group of persons to flout or undermine this directive will be met with severe consequences,” the statement said in part.
The Governor equally directed the banning of all religious and any other activity whatsoever in and around the premises of the church till further notice.
