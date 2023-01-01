Ikpeazu seals off Aba church over leadership crisis

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered the immediate closure of a church in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, over a leadership crisis that has rocked the church for several years.

Ikpeazu who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, also directed the Commissioner of Police in the state as well as the Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, to take over the church and prevent any person from going in for both the cross over night and the new year service on Sunday.

The statement noted that the church, the Apostolic Christian Church Mission, Inc (ACCM), which has its headquarters at 34, Omuma Road, Aba, has been involved in a leadership crisis for several years which has often led to bloody clashes.

READ ALSO:Gov Ikpeazu sacks Abia council chairmen, deputies, councillors

“Any attempt by any person or group of persons to flout or undermine this directive will be met with severe consequences,” the statement said in part.

The Governor equally directed the banning of all religious and any other activity whatsoever in and around the premises of the church till further notice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now