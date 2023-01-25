Ikpeazu suspends Abia PDP campaign in honour of dead governorship candidate

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Wednesday suspended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rallies across the state in honour of the party’s governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

Ikonne died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja.

In a statement he personally signed, the governor directed that all PDP campaign activities in the state be suspended till January 30 in honour of the deceased.

He also ordered the lowering of all flags in the party’s offices in the state.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

READ ALSO: Abia PDP plunged into sorrow as governorship candidate, Prof Ikonne, dies

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now