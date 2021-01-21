Ikpeazu vows to protect Abia from criminals, outlawed groups

The Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday vowed to protect the state from criminals and members of outlawed groups.

Ikpeazu, who stated this when he visited the Akirika Obu Community in Ukwa East local government area of the state following an attack on the community by suspected criminals, said the government would use every lawful means to resist any expansionist agenda by communities from neighbouring states or outlawed groups.

The governor assured the residents of the community that the state government would deploy security agents to the area to protect lives and property.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu signs Abia N139.8b 2021 budget into law

He said: “Akirika Obu Community in Ukwa East LGA is a part and parcel of Abia State, and as such, my administration will take every lawful step to protect it from any form of the unlawful invasion.

“Every available space in the community will be well secured; the military have come to stay in the community to ensure your safety and protection.”

On the dispute between the Akirika Obu Community and their neighbours in Ika local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Ikpeazu said that the matter would soon be resolved by the National Boundaries Commission (NBC).

“Until a final determination is made, Akirika Obu community remains in Abia State and I will do my duty as Governor by ensuring that the status quo is maintained, and especially that the lives and properties of the people are safeguarded,” Ikpeazu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions