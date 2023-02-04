Ikpeazu’s ex-chief of staff, Ahaiwe wins PDP governorship ticket in Abia

The former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Okey Ahaiwe, on Saturday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in the state.

The PDP conducted the primary election following the death of its governorship candidate in the state, Prof. Uche Ikonne, on January 25.

In the election, Ahaiwe polled 469 votes to defeat the Deputy Governor of the state, Ude Oko-chukwu, and Lucky Igbokwe who both scored 12 votes each.

Read also:Ikpeazu suspends Abia PDP campaign in honour of dead governorship candidate

A former member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Samson Orji, garnered 11 votes while the former chairman of the party in the state, Senator Emma Nwaka, recorded zero votes.

Three aspirants including the state’s former Commissioner for Works, Bob Ogu, a businessman, Eric Opia, and a woman had earlier stepped down from the race for Ahaiwe.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who announced the outcome of the election, said 516 votes were cast with 12 votes declared invalid in the exercise.

