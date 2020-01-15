ILE ARUGBO: Judge asks Kwara govt, Saraki’s family to explore out-of-court settlement

Justice Abiodun Adebara of Kwara State High Court Ilorin, on Wednesday, pushed for amicable resolution of the dispute between the state government and the family of the late Senate Majority Leader in the Second Republic, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki over the demolition of the elderly people’s home (Ile-Arugbo) by the government.

He, however, declined to make an express statement on the application for elongation of the interlocutory injunction on the matter and fixed January 24 for the commencement of the hearing of the case.

The judge said: “The court has fixed January 24, 2020 for the commencement of hearing proper on the case between the state government and Asa Investment Limited over the disputed expensive land on which the demolished Ile Arugbo was built.”

Justice Adebara, who craved for amicable settlement of the dispute between the two feuding parties added: “The first paramount thing for this court is to encourage all parties to settle the case amicably out of court; nothing is impossible.

“Settlement out of court is never too late to explore. I want the two sides to believe that by the special grace of God peace will prevail. I am appealing to the two sides that there should be a mutual understanding.”

The state government had in a dawn operation on January 2 demolished some structures on plots of land in Ilorin purportedly belonging to the late Saraki over alleged illegal acquisition.

Dissatisfied with the government’s action, Asa Investments Limited filed a motion ex-parte for stay of execution on the further demolition of the property.

The court subsequently restrained the state government and any of its agent from further demolishing or further destroying the plaintiff’s property.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, state House of Assembly, state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Director- General of Kwara State Bureau of Lands and the Inspector-General of Police are listed as defendants in the suit.

