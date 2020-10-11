I’ll address the ‘genuine grievances’ of those who didn’t vote for me —Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday thanked the people of the state for extending his stay as governor for another four years.

The governor, who spoke from his Owo country home after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state, assured the people of Ondo State that he would bring greater development to the state in his second term.

Akeredolu was re-elected after he polled 292,830 votes while his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Eyitayo Jegede, scored 195,791 votes.

He won in 12 out of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Akeredolu said: “We have noted the few dissenting voices of protest in this referendum. We heard them loud and clear. We intend to address genuine grievances. We shall continue to focus on the development of our God-given space, the Sunshine State.

“This administration will not be distracted in the discharge of our sacred mandate. The people will continue to be at the centre of all decisions.

“Our state has no business with poverty. Sincere, purposeful, and focused leadership should have little difficulty in harnessing the vast resources, both human and natural. We will put in everything to justify the trust reposed in us.”

