I’ll bounce back, says Aruna after disappointing Bundesliga debut

September 8, 2020
Aruna Quadri
By Ben Ugbana

Nigeria’s table tennis star, Quadri Aruna says he will bounce back from a disappointing debut with the TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell.

Playing on the 1st matchday of the table tennis Bundesliga (TTBL), the 20th world rated star fell 1:3 against Kilian Ort.

Aruna’s new teammates also lost as the team had to accept a 0:3 defeat.

“It was a very bad day for the whole team. It’s a terrible feeling to have lost on my debut in the TTBL – and of course the defeat of the entire team is just as annoying,” the Nigerian told NTTF media.

Aruna started well in the match, winning the first set against Ort 11: 3, but then lost three consecutive sets 8:11, 7:11 and 9:11.

“I actually got off to a very good start, but somehow I lost my focus in the second set. Ort, on the other hand, was consistently highly concentrated – and that made all the difference in the end and cost me a possible victory. In addition, I was a bit nervous, after all, it was my first game in the TTBL. So I’m confident that I will get stronger in the next few games.

“When you lose, there is no such thing as satisfaction. The team and the club management simply cannot be satisfied with a game like this. Each of us wants to win – and we won’t be satisfied until we’ve done that.

“They played well, but we just weren’t lucky. Ruwen has already led 2-0, but Bastian Steger came back very strong. It was similar in my game; after a good start I lost the thread and gambled away the lead. And Fan Bo is still young and in the middle of development, you always have to keep that in mind. So I am confident that we will perform better in the next game against Bremen!,” he added.

