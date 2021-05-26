I’ll curse those frustrating rise of Yoruba nation for seven days if ... – Gani Adams | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
I’ll curse those frustrating rise of Yoruba nation for seven days if … – Gani Adams
The Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Wednesday some prominent politicians in the South-West are frustrating the quest for the Yoruba nation.
Adams, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, stated this at the weekly stakeholders’ meeting of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ikeja, Lagos.
Adams statement came just four days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-West rejected calls for the country’s break-up.
He threatened to curse the politicians frustrating the rise of the Yoruba nation for seven days if they fail to heed warnings.
The Aare Onakakanfo accused the politicians of betraying the Yoruba cause for “true liberation.”
He said: “It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of the O’odua Republic.
“It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle. But I want to say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is our legitimate rights that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race.
“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have put in close to three decades experience in the struggle and I know what it takes to win a struggle of this nature. So for those who had been infiltrating the struggle, I will curse them for seven days and if they fail to heed the warnings, I think they would have themselves to blame.”
