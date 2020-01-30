I’ll give everything to win trophies, new signing Fernandes promises Man Utd fans

Manchester United have officially signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, and the midfielder has promised to give his all to bring success to the club.

Fernandes, who was named the Portuguese league’s player of the year in 2018 and 2019, joined the Red Devils on a five-and-a-half year deal worth 55m euros but add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros.

His deal, which runs until 2025, also has an option to extend for a further year.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” added Fernandes.

Read Also: Ronaldo hits 200m fans on Instagram. See why he makes more money from IG than football

“I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team,” he added.

Fernandes’ move is the biggest in the Premier League so far during the January transfer window although the deadline is tomorrow (Friday).

The 25-year-old follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Marcos Rojo in joining Manchester United from Sporting.

Join the conversation

Opinions