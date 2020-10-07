ILLEGAL FREQUENCIES: FEC approves hybrid spectrum monitoring system in South-East

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the deployment of a hybrid spectrum monitoring system to the South-East to help detect illegal frequencies.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents after the week’s virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Pantami said that investigations showed that the use of illegal frequencies in the country had become very rampant.

READ ALSO: Ban on SARS not solution to extra-judicial killings —Lawan

According to him, “From January to August 2020, within the period of eight months, we discovered 320 frequencies being used all over the country and of this 320, 106 were illegal.”

He added, “This is very worrisome because the usage of this illegal spectrum or frequencies will compromise our security and safety in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions