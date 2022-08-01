ILO charges Nigerian media to join in fight against child labour

International Labour Organization (ILO) on Monday urged media organizations in Nigeria to participate actively in the fight against child labour and other related issues.

The organization also charged the media to fulfil its social responsibility to the public by educating Nigerians on international labour standards, fundamental rights at work and the dangers of child labour.

The ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Vanessa Phala, made this call at a two-day event put together to celebrate the World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL) last week.

She said: “We must realize that if we do not set and sustain the agenda on the dangers of child labour, stakeholders may delay in taking urgent and active steps required to stop it, thereby prolonging concerns on insecurity over extended periods.

READ ALSO: Poverty cause of child labour in Africa – Ngige

“The presence of arms and ammunition in the scramble for resources is shrinking safe spaces, exposing children to violence, and fuelling a cycle of crime by providing a steady pool of recruits for criminals from one generation to the next.”

In his address, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, urged the media to ensure massive coverage of issues relating to child labour in Nigeria.

He also listed the government’s social protection efforts in the country.

These, according to him, are the diversification of the economy, social investment programmes and review of existing legal frameworks to combat child labour, including the ratification of ILO Conventions No. 138 on the minimum age for work and Convention No. 182 on the worst forms of work.

