I’m a broken man. I no longer believe in love —Singer Skales

Nigerian rapper and cum singer Raoul John Njeng Njeng, popularly known in music circles as Skales, has responded to questions of dating about 100 women in the past.

The father of one who opened up on the latest episode of The Midday Show on the Beat 99.9FM said that he is a broken man who does not believe in love any longer.

In response to a question concerning his earlier admission that he had dated “roughly 100 women in the past,” he claimed he no longer believed in love—except a mother’s love.

He said, “I’m a broken man, and I don’t believe in love anymore”, he started, “I just believe that human beings are selfish and there’s really no love; there is a motive behind every love right now.

”It’s so crazy that I believe the realest love is still my mom’s love and maybe God’s love. In a way, I tell myself that I may be offending God by saying that because God is love, but in the human form, there’s none.”

Skales claimed that he was not supposed to be born into a generation where men and women are in competition with one another when questioned about whether he showed true love for others.

“I believe that I’m a great person born into the wrong generation, it’s like there’s a competition between the men and the women right now. There are good people out there, like me. Yes, I’m broken, but I believe I’m healing, but this generation is totally lost. Everybody is in a circle now and just gets recycled by the same people,” he said.

