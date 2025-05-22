Connect with us

Entertainment

‘I’m a complete woman now, all surgery done and dusted’, Bobrisky, reaffirms identity 

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to confirm that he has completed his transition and has also reaffirmed his identity as a woman.

Bobrisky made the announcement in a post shared on his Snapchat page while sharing updates on his cosmetic procedures and hormone therapies targeted at boosting his feminine traits.

 READ ALSO: Bobrisky recalls EFCC ordeal, counsels ladies against dating financially unstable men

The controversial transvestite also stated plans for future treatments, such as a facelift and jawline contouring, with the goal of further refining his facial characteristics.

 “Honestly i don’t need to prove anything to anyone… I’m a complete woman now. All surgery done and dusted. Maybe one more sha. I need to reduce my jawline, face lift. Apart from dis I’m sery asf.” Bobrisky wrote on his official Snapchat page.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven − 6 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...