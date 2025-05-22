‘I’m a complete woman now, all surgery done and dusted’, Bobrisky, reaffirms identity 

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to confirm that he has completed his transition and has also reaffirmed his identity as a woman.

Bobrisky made the announcement in a post shared on his Snapchat page while sharing updates on his cosmetic procedures and hormone therapies targeted at boosting his feminine traits.

The controversial transvestite also stated plans for future treatments, such as a facelift and jawline contouring, with the goal of further refining his facial characteristics.

“Honestly i don’t need to prove anything to anyone… I’m a complete woman now. All surgery done and dusted. Maybe one more sha. I need to reduce my jawline, face lift. Apart from dis I’m sery asf.” Bobrisky wrote on his official Snapchat page.

