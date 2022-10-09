I’m a victim of corruption fighting back – Magu

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Sunday described his exit from the commission as the handiwork of corrupt elements in the country.

Malami was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari for alleged financial malfeasance in 2020.

He later faced a a presidential panel headed by a former President of Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

However, the report of the panel has not been made public several months after Justice Salami presented it to the president.

Magu, who spoke at an award ceremony organised in his honour by Northern Female Students Association in Abuja, said he was a victim of corruption fighting back.

He said: “I am a victim of corruption fighting back; but I am happy that recent events are revealing the truth to Nigerians.”

READ ALSO: EFCC: ‘Magu’s case is work in progress,’ AGF Malami offers excuse for delayed trial

The anti-graft czar, who was represented by his son, Mr. Mohammad-Saeed Ibrahim-Magu thanked the association for conferring on him the award of “Achiever par Excellence.’’

The spokesperson of the association, Ms. Aisha Nasir, spokesperson of the association, said Magu was unanimously chosen for the award for his dedication to national service.

“The anti-corruption fight in Nigeria is a binding moral duty that requires seeing beyond political affiliations or preferences.

“Love him or hate him, Ibrahim Magu took the anti-corruption fight to uncharted levels that many people thought could never be attained.

“Magu attracted continental and global commendations for tackling what had been described as the leading factor hindering growth and development of African nations and economies.”

