‘I’m anxious for your success in Anambra election,’ Buhari tells Andy Uba

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday formally received the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Andy Uba.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Uba was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni; Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Uzodinma is also the Chairman of APC Campaign Council for the Anambra election.

Others at the State House with the candidate were the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume.

In his address at the Forum, President expressed happiness at the emergence of Uba as APC candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Buhari said: “I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck.

“I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

On his part, Buni said the APC had been receiving new entrants daily from Anambra, citing the recent defection of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah and Senator Joy Emodi to the party.

He said: “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory.”

Uzodinma assured the President that the message of the APC would be taken to the people of Anambra State.

He also thanked the President for making the job easier “because of his integrity and honour in Nigeria.”

“Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.

“By the grace of God, we will be successful,” the governor said.

