‘I’m ashamed to be a Nigerian,’ woman cries out after policemen brutalized husband in Edo (Video)

A Nigerian woman has cried over alleged assault on her Ghanaian-German husband by police officers attached to the of the Nigeria Mobile Police (MOPOL) during a stop-and-search operation in along the boundary road between Edo State and Agbor, Delta State.

In a trending video shared on social media on Thursday, the devasted woman is heard narrating the traumatic incident, stating that her husband was visiting Nigeria for the first time to celebrate an occasion with her family in their hometown and ended up being assaulted which has further dented the image of the country and a national embarrassment.

The woman said after the ceremony, she and her husband were traveling back to Lagos along with other family members when they were stopped by the officers at a check point where the alleged abuse occurred.

In her words, the distraught woman said:

“We were on our way back to Lagos in a family car when we were stopped by policemen — MOPOL officers.

“They said it was a stop-and-search operation. They checked our luggage thoroughly and found nothing incriminating.”

She stated that despite not finding anything incriminating during the search, the officers found a piece of clothing resembling military camouflage in her husband’s bag, which they claimed was an army uniform.

Continuing, she said:

“They said the cloth looked like an army uniform. But it’s just a normal piece of clothing we wear in Germany. I didn’t even know he packed it, and I had earlier warned him that civilians are not allowed to wear army gear here. He didn’t wear it — not even once.”

She added that things escalated when the officers discovered that her husband was not Nigerian after checking his wallet. They demanded that he follow them alone to their base, but she insisted on accompanying him.

“It was a very hot day. My husband was sweating and asked for a tissue to clean his face. My daughter gave him one.

“While he was cleaning his sweat, two policemen suddenly grabbed him by the neck. One of them began forcing the tissue into his mouth and shouting that he was swallowing drugs.

“They inflicted injuries on him. They kept shouting ‘he’s swallowing drugs’ but he was only wiping his face. I was in shock. I kept asking what was going on.

“Is this how Nigerian police behave? Why are criminals the ones wearing uniforms and brutalising innocent people?

“I brought my husband here to meet my people, and this is what he gets? Can he ever agree to come here again? This is shameful. I’m so ashamed to be Nigerian,” she cried in tears.

