I’m confident of victory in Ondo guber election —Deputy Gov

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said on Wednesday he was sure of victory in next weekend’s governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, who stated this during his campaign tour of Owo local government area of the state, added that he had all it takes to defeat other candidates in the election.

The deputy governor is the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the election.

He said the threat of violence before, during, and after the election was an empty one as security agencies would be on ground to protect lives and property across the state.

He told the residents not to panic during the Saturday’s election but go out and cast their votes.

Ajayi also expressed regret at the violence that had claimed people’s lives during the clashes among rival political parties.

He advised his supporters not to take arms against anybody, but to go out, vote, and make sure their votes count.

“We are here to campaign. We are not here to fight anybody. Please, don’t allow anybody to provoke you. Vote and protect your votes,” he said.

In his remark, former Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, said many people were scared to attend political rallies because of the violence of the past.

Mimiko, who is the national leader of ZLP, alleged that at least five persons had been killed in the last few weeks as a result of political violence.

The former governor urged the electorate to ask other parties why their “party members were using guns to pursue members of rival political parties.”

He also criticised the use of shuttle buses meant to convey students of primary schools for electioneering campaign by one of the key political parties.

“Our party believes that government projects are for the benefit of the people. They should know that there is life after office,” he said.

