‘I’m from the trenches’ – Edwards elated after shocking Usman in UFC welterweight title fight

Jamaican-born fighter, Leon Edwards inflicted a first career defeat on Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman in their welterweight showdown at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday morning.

Despite bing behind on points in the fifth round, 30-year-old Edwards landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria’s pound-for-pound number one fighter.

Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in 2016 and only the second in history.

“You all doubted me, saying I couldn’t do it – look at me now,” said Edwards.

“I’m from the trenches. I’m built like this. I’ve been doubted my whole life but look at me now.”

The win for Edwards was a revenge to his defeat in 2015 and ends the 35-year-old Usman’s 15-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC.

Edwards, who was a big underdog with bookmakers going into the bout, extends his winning streak to 10 since the defeat by Usman seven years ago.

Following victory over Usman, an emotional Edwards paid tribute to his mother.

“I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed with a zinc roof. Look at me now, he said.

“Pound for pound, head shot, dead. That’s it.

“I said it’s possible, we can win a belt, from the UK, I told you.”

He continued: “I want to first of all thank God. Mum, I love you, I told you I’d do it for you, I told you I’d change your life.

“All week I felt like this is my moment, everything in the past, the two years, the pandemic, look at me now, I’m champion of the world.

“Thank you Dana [White – UFC president], and to the UFC for giving an opportunity to a kid who was born with nothing, thank you.”

