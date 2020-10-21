I’m glad we spoke truth to power, host of TVC’s YourView says after station set ablaze

The host of the popular breakfast programme on the Television Continental (TVC), YourView, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, said she had a premonition that Wednesday’s programme would be her last in the company.

Hoodlums had on Wednesday morning stormed the company’s corporate head office in Ketu area of Lagos and set the complex on fire.

Afolabi-Brown, who reacted to the unfortunate incident on her Facebook page Wednesday night, said she spoke truth to power before the incident.

She wrote: “Many have asked this question today. The truth is, we understood our responsibility to our audience to speak.

“I told the ladies yesterday (Tuesday). I said, ‘Tomorrow’s show (Wednesday) is likely to be our last show for many reasons.’ I said, ‘we may be attacked or even fired but we must speak the truth to power.’

“I’m so glad I said these words because one of it actually happened.

“It will go down in history that when the chips were down, the ladies of YourView did not back down. We spoke up. I’m glad we did. God bless the new Nigeria of our dreams. #anewnigeria.”

