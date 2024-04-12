I’m happy as a single lady, marriage is no insurance —BBNaija’s Vee

One of the female housemates of the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, ‘Lockdown’ edition, Vee Iye, has stated that she is happy as a single lady because marriage is not an assurance of any form.

The reality TV star who made the remarks in a new interview with Clout Radio said that she is more focused on her happiness as marriage is not in her plans for now.

Vee says that she is happy being single and has explained to her mother about how the dating scene is panning out at the moment.

She said, “I choose my happiness over anything right now and I am happy being single, I’m telling you. I’ve explained to my mum enough times how the dating scene is going right now so she’s just like ‘Let’s be seeing and looking.’ It’s not by age.”

According to her, being a fan of love and the institution of marriage don’t always coexist because marriage is just vows that married people often break.

Vee said; “All you people who are obsessed with marriage, it can never work on this side because being a fan of love and being a fan of the institution of marriage don’t always coexist. I always say to my friends, ‘Being married is not a form of insurance in any form or shape. It’s just vows and people break their vows every single day.’ I want to be in a place where I feel secure.

“I don’t necessarily feel like marriage is the all-in-all for me. That’s my view. Maybe because I’m young and I haven’t experienced true love per se, and I’ve only been in relationships and haven’t settled with someone I feel is my soulmate. But for now, the concept of marriage doesn’t really make sense to me,” she concluded.

