‘Im happy you’ve finally exited the oppressive ruling party and joined the truly democratic party in Nigeria’, Atiku welcomes Obaseki

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar Friday congratulated Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the ex-vice president urged the people of Edo State to rally behind the PDP in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He said Obaseki would further strengthen the party in Edo and the country as a whole.

He said: “I am happy that you have finally exited the oppressive ruling party and joined the truly democratic party in Nigeria. I have no doubt that your coming into the PDP would further strengthen our party to mobilize the people behind the common cause of deepening democratic ethos in our country and restoring prosperity to our people.

“The PDP that you have come to join today is a reformed and repositioned party – one that lives by its name of being a truly democratic party.

“I have an unflinching conviction that your joining the party would be an asset to the PDP. Together, we can work to extinct every form of undemocratic tendencies in our body politic and realign the good people of Edo State to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country.”

Similarly, the National Chairman of the Obaseki/Shaibu Mandate Forum, Chief Nathaniel O. Momoh, has congratulated Governor Obaseki for his official declaration of membership of the PDP.

In a statement signed by Momoh, the forum said it considered the move as one that was long in coming “following the poor handling of Obaseki’s second term aspiration by the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC.

