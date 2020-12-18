I’m highly disappointed in the U.S Supreme Court –Trump

The President of the United State, Donald Trump says he is highly disappointed at the country’s Supreme Court after the apex court rejected a lawsuit filed by him and his party, the Republicans, seeking to overturn the victory of President-elect, Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump who showed his dissatisfaction in a tweet on Friday, December 18, wrote:

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!

Read also: Trump defied constitution, will of the people by not accepting election results –Biden

“Democrats would never put up with a Presidential Election stolen by the Republicans!”

In his reply to Trump’s tweet, Biden said the incumbent President has had full opportunity to contest the results in court and “in every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute.”

Biden whose victory was formally confirmed by the Electoral College on Monday, December 14, this week, also lashed out at the Republican party for standing behind Trump’s evidence-free claims of mass fraud, insisting that the Supreme Court has sent “a clear signal” that the election was free and fair and the will of the American people.

“Let me be clear: The United States of America has always set an example for the world for the peaceful transition of power, and we will do so again,” Biden also tweeted on Friday.

I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Let me be clear: The United States of America has always set an example for the world for the peaceful transition of power — and we will do so again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 18, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions