News
‘I’m in good condition,’ says EFCC chairman, Bawa
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said Thursday evening he is well and in good condition following a minor incident at a forum in Abuja.
Bawa, who addressed participants at the National Identity Day Celebration organized by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier on Thursday, felt unwell and asked to be excused.
He was helped to his seat and taken to State House hospital for treatment.
The EFCC chairman later featured as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, from his home in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bawa is hale and hearty —EFCC
Bawa said: “I am ok, you can see that I am very much ok. Being the 16th of September, today is the National Identity Day and I was invited for a programme by NIMC, or specifically by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and while giving my goodwill message during the programme, there was a bit of dizziness on me, and I had to excuse myself from the stage.
“Of course, I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I am a bit dehydrated and I need to take a lot of water.”
The anti-graft czar said he went straightaway from the hospital to his office to tidy up things and went home a few minutes later.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...