‘I’m in good condition,’ says EFCC chairman, Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said Thursday evening he is well and in good condition following a minor incident at a forum in Abuja.

Bawa, who addressed participants at the National Identity Day Celebration organized by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier on Thursday, felt unwell and asked to be excused.

He was helped to his seat and taken to State House hospital for treatment.

The EFCC chairman later featured as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, from his home in Abuja.

Bawa said: “I am ok, you can see that I am very much ok. Being the 16th of September, today is the National Identity Day and I was invited for a programme by NIMC, or specifically by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and while giving my goodwill message during the programme, there was a bit of dizziness on me, and I had to excuse myself from the stage.

“Of course, I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed that everything about me is okay except for the fact that I am a bit dehydrated and I need to take a lot of water.”

The anti-graft czar said he went straightaway from the hospital to his office to tidy up things and went home a few minutes later.

