‘I’m in UK for short rest,’ Buhari tells Jordanian monarch | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday he is currently taking “a short rest” in London, United Kingdom.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a letter he sent to the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

The Presidency had said last month that President Buhari would travelled to the UK for a routine medical check-up.

Buhari wrote: “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration.

“Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

