‘I’m not broken’, Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Supreme Court verdict

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, said he was not broken by last Friday‘s Supreme Court verdict that he (Kanu) must face trial on terrorism allegations against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu was quoted to have said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after the visit to the headquarters of the Depatment State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer said he was sure that he would be victorious in the legal battle.

Reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court by citing some of the sections of the Nigeria constitution, he said: “The eventual verdict of the Supreme Court was conveyed to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and he expressed reservations on the outcome.

“However, Onyendu elected to accept this outcome because of the finality of the Supreme Court decisions, and not because they are infallible.

Read also: ‘We lost everything’: Inside story of how fire outbreak destroyed lives at Enugu auto spare parts market

“Nevertheless, in accepting this verdict, Onyendu specifically requested that the following compelling questions be put out publicly to the discerning members of the public, who are keenly following the trajectory of this case: to wit:

“Did the decision of the Supreme Court, which substantially sanctioned the Federal Government’s illegal act of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, effectively repeal the following Nigerian laws, which were all cited in our brief before the Supreme Court?

“Onyendu once again thanked Ezigbo UmuChineke for your prayers and love, even as he encouraged all to remain focused and keep their eyes on the ball.

“Onyendu enjoined his followers to continue to conduct themselves peacefully as they have always done.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now