Politics
‘I’m not broken’, Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Supreme Court verdict
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, said he was not broken by last Friday‘s Supreme Court verdict that he (Kanu) must face trial on terrorism allegations against him by the Federal Government.
Kanu was quoted to have said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after the visit to the headquarters of the Depatment State Services (DSS) in Abuja.
The IPOB leader’s lawyer said he was sure that he would be victorious in the legal battle.
Reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court by citing some of the sections of the Nigeria constitution, he said: “The eventual verdict of the Supreme Court was conveyed to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and he expressed reservations on the outcome.
“However, Onyendu elected to accept this outcome because of the finality of the Supreme Court decisions, and not because they are infallible.
Read also: ‘We lost everything’: Inside story of how fire outbreak destroyed lives at Enugu auto spare parts market
“Nevertheless, in accepting this verdict, Onyendu specifically requested that the following compelling questions be put out publicly to the discerning members of the public, who are keenly following the trajectory of this case: to wit:
“Did the decision of the Supreme Court, which substantially sanctioned the Federal Government’s illegal act of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria, effectively repeal the following Nigerian laws, which were all cited in our brief before the Supreme Court?
“Onyendu once again thanked Ezigbo UmuChineke for your prayers and love, even as he encouraged all to remain focused and keep their eyes on the ball.
“Onyendu enjoined his followers to continue to conduct themselves peacefully as they have always done.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...