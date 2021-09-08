Politics
I’m not fighting Ortom; I only called him out to respond to urgent needs – Akume
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, has cleared the air on his purported fight with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, stating that he is not fighting the Governor but only calling him out to address urgent issues affecting the state.
Akume who said this at a rally in Makurdi, the state capital, on Tuesday, insisted that contrary to what many people believe, he only wants Ortom to “provide answers to disturbing issues affecting the state and not to demonise anybody.”
The former Benue State governor and Senator who is also contesting for the position of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) added that there was nothing wrong in him asking Ortom to address issues in the state instead of continuously attacking the Federal Government and going to war with President Muhammadu Buhari.
READ ALSO: Ortom sues Akume for alleged defamation, demands N60bn
“If we ask the government to pay salary of workers, which is their right, are we making a mistake? If we ask our poor parents, who have toiled and sweated to train us, to be paid their pension, are we making a mistake? Is that too much to ask? Gratuities are pending and have continued to be pending? He asked.
“So, we just invited the government to act on that. Instead of answering the queries raised, it rather generated a lot of insults in press conferences.
“Insulting us is that is not the answer to questions we raised. I have never called myself an angel, and I am not one. But in this world, demons become saints and saints are demonised. Such is life!”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...