‘I’m not looking for appointment from Tinubu. But if offered, I’ll take’ — Ganduje

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, has stated that he will not be applying for any positions in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, which was inaugurated on Monday.

He made this statement on Tuesday in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Ganduje, who wishes Tinubu success, however, said if he is offered any appointment, he would take it.

“I am not looking for any appointment. But, if I am offered any, I would take it.

“I wish him (Tinubu) well and will continue to pray to Allah to help him because people voted for him because of the belief that he will emulate the things he did in Lagos State while he was governor and because he is a true democrat.

“His victory is also our victory because we supported him.”

The former governor also disclosed he did not attend yesterday’s inauguration ceremony of Abba Yusuf because “he wanted to prevent their supporters from clashing during the event.”

The N241 billion debt that Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration left behind was criticised by the state’s new governor, Yusuf, on Monday.

Yusuf inquired where the state government would get the money to recover from the debt, saying, “It is so disheartening to hear that the state government left a debt of over N241 billion, it is so disheartening. Where are we going to source the money?”

