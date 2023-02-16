‘I’m not ready to sit down again with anybody, it’s over,’ Wike rules out reconciliation with PDP leaders

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday ruled out a reconciliation between the G-5 and the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this in a chat media in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said the G-5 was no longer interested in any reconciliation with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) led by Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor insisted that the group remained formidable and would act decisively on February 25.

Wike also said he has no apology for hosting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The governor and his four colleagues – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – had boycotted the PDP presidential rallies since September last year to press home their demand for resignation as the party’s national chairman.

READ ALSO: Wike meets Tinubu, reaffirms opposition to naira redesign

The quintet had listed the resignation of the chairman as a pre-condition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.

At the media chat, Wike dismissed as fake news a claim that members of G-5 had been attending the PDP campaign rallies in their states.

He declared that PDP leaders in Rivers State had already taken a position on their adopted presidential candidate in the election.

The governor said: “Forget about what people are saying, February 25th is here and everybody will see it. We can’t do that (reconciliation) again. It’s over. We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now.

“They believe that they have won the election, so they don’t need us. I am not ready to sit down again with anybody.”

